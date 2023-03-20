Deep Learning Chipset Market to Expand by 27.9% CAGR as Development of Smart Cities Becomes a Priority for Various Countries, says Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Deep Learning Chipset: Chatbots and Service Bots are to Blame for Rapid Adoption Worldwide!

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 2023 to 2032, the worldwide Deep Learning Chipset Market would expand at a CAGR of 27.9%. By 2032, its value is anticipated to surpass US$ 72.8 billion. In 2022, a market revenue of US$ 6.2 billion was predicted.

Demand would be fueled by the introduction of quantum mechanics and widespread use of artificial intelligence in various industrial sectors. The market is growing as a result of the gaming industry's expansion worldwide.

It has led to a shift away from central processors and graphics processors for simultaneous completion of numerous challenging tasks. Market expansion is also encouraged by introduction of smart city programs and creation of smart buildings in corporate settings. The market is expanding owing to high demand for smart homes and rising number of computer vision applications.

Growth of the internet of things is one of the additional factors supporting a positive market outlook. Deep learning chipset sales would be further boosted by increased human-like robot development that would remove human interference and errors.

Owing to the development of powerful computers and advancements in data center capabilities, the technology is rapidly gaining popularity. Modern computers are capable of performing tasks without requiring human interaction. Due to swift adoption of cloud-based technologies across various industries, deep learning service providers are flourishing.

Numerous repetitive and routine tasks can be completed by deep learning algorithms more quickly and accurately than by humans. It might also offer added features such as vital insights and a warranty for the caliber of the work.

Hence, implementing deep learning within businesses might result in time and cost savings. Ability to execute imaginative tasks that require human interaction would eventually save the personnel. Deep learning is considered to be a disruptive technology across several industries, which will increase demand.

Key Takeaways from Deep Learning Chipset Market Study

  • The graphics processing units segment by type would surge at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2032.

  • Based on application, the system-on-chip (SOC) segment would showcase growth at 27.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

  • China deep learning chipset market is expected to be worth US$ 6.1 billion by 2032.

  • South Korea deep learning chipset market would elevate at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2032.

  • The United Kingdom deep learning chipset market is likely to be worth US$ 3.7 billion by 2032.

“Rising deep learning adoption in cloud computing across various industries is a key element propelling growth. Together with cloud computing, smart home equipment is becoming increasingly popular. They frequently employ deep learning processors.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Deep Learning Chipset Market

Renowned players in the deep learning chipset market are concentrating on supplying comprehensive flagship products. Throughout several industries, a handful of dominant players are providing consistent customer service. In the next 10 years, the market will see various mergers and acquisitions, as well as new releases.

Key Players-

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.Com Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Baidu Inc., Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xilinx Inc

For instance,

  • In October 2022, IBM introduced a new artificial intelligence processor. It can execute and teach deep learning models more quickly than a general-purpose CPU. The IBM Research Artificial Intelligence Unit, also called AIU, is the company's first full system-on-chip designed just for deep learning. It is a semiconductor with ASIC design capabilities. It can be configured to carry out any deep learning activity, including interpreting audible speech or text and images on a screen.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the deep learning chipset market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the deep learning chipset market in terms of

  • Type (central processing units, graphics processing units, field programming gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuits),

  • Technology (system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module),

  • Regions ( North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be