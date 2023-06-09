Deep-fried duck egg and watercress salad recipe

Arrange the leaves, mangetout or sugar snaps and pancetta on top of the mayonnaise - Matt Austin

This is a great way to serve a duck or hen’s egg, a bit like egg mayonnaise with a crisp texture. The timing of the eggs to keep them runny is crucial and cooling them under cold running water is a must or they continue cooking. You can even prepare these the day before and keep them in the fridge until you want to serve them.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves

Four as a starter

Ingredients

4 duck eggs

1 tbsp plain flour

1 hen’s egg, beaten

30-40g fresh white breadcrumbs

40g pancetta, diced, or bacon lardons

vegetable or corn oil for deep frying

½ tbsp cider vinegar

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

a few leaves of watercress or other leaves such as rocket, washed and dried

4 tbsp good-quality mayonnaise

6-8 mangetout or sugar snap peas, shredded

Method

1. To soft-boil the duck eggs, carefully place them in a pan of simmering water using a slotted spoon and simmer for 5 minutes (if the eggs are very large you may need to give them an extra minute), then cool under cold running water. Once cool enough to handle, peel them.

2. Have three dishes ready: one containing the flour seasoned with salt and pepper, one with the beaten egg, and the third with the breadcrumbs. Carefully pass the eggs through the flour, shaking off any excess, then the beaten egg and finally the breadcrumbs.

3. Gently fry the pancetta in a little of the vegetable oil for a couple of minutes then drain on some kitchen paper. Whisk the cider vinegar and rapeseed oil together and season.

4. Heat about 8cm of oil in a large, thick-bottomed saucepan or deep-fat fryer to 160-180C. Deep-fry the eggs for about 2-3 minutes or until golden, turning them as they are cooking, then remove them with a slotted spoon and drain on some kitchen paper.

5. Spoon the mayonnaise on to cold serving plates and arrange the leaves, mangetout or sugar snaps and pancetta on top.

6. Place an egg in the middle of each plate to break open at the table and spoon a little dressing around.