Which of these deep-fried creations will grace the State Fair of Texas in the fall?

Brayden Garcia
·8 min read
Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

If you’re on a diet, look away.

When the State Fair of Texas opens this fall a turkey leg taquito, fried charcuterie board or “Fat Elvis” could be awaiting hungry attendees.

The fair announced the semi-finalists of the 18th annual Big Tex Choice Awards food competition Wednesday. The annual competition pits concessionaires vying to have their food featured at the fair.

In total, 36 semifinalists will move to the next round comprised of 19 savory and 17 sweet entries. Each competitor is vying for one of the three winning titles: “Best Taste — Savory”, “Best Taste — Sweet” and “Most Creative”.

The savory section:

  • Bayou bowl — A three-cheese macaroni topped with shrimp and lump crab, then drizzled with Cajun cream sauce and accompanied by a piece of andouille sausage and French bread.

  • Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes — Lightly seasoned fried potato balls filled with a mixture of rich lobster meat and creamy brie cheese that’s served with a side of Cajun lobster bisque for dipping.

  • Chicharron Explosion Nachos — Fresh pork rinds are fried and topped with smoked beef fajita meat queso, and chopped beef barbecue.

  • Crispy Dilly Dog — A dill pickle is cored and filled with an all-beef hot dog, that is then dipped in freshly made corn dog batter and deep-fried, served with zesty chipotle mayo.

  • Deep-Fried BLT — Bacon is folded into a 12” tortilla along with shredded cheddar cheese and then fried and used as sandwich bread that’s layered with lettuce, red tomato slices, and mayonnaise. Served with garlic parmesan chips.

  • Deep-Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks — Mozzarella is dressed with chopped brisket and fried, then getting a dusting of grated Parmesan cheese and served with a marinara dipping sauce.

  • Deep-Fried Lasagna Roll — Pasta is covered with a mixture of ricotta, Parmesan, provolone and mozzarella cheese, then topped with meat sauce. The lasagna roll is dipped in a cheddar and herb batter and fried, served with a side of deep-fried Zucchini fries.

  • Deep-Fried Texas Country Cookout — Pulled pork is mixed with herbed goat cheese and homemade special sauce and deep-fried. A dollop of coleslaw and potato salad sits on top and is drizzled with sweet homemade jalapeño BBQ sauce.

  • Dim Sum Loco Burritos — Smoked shredded pork, lightly fried diced potatoes, onions, bell peppers and melty pepper jack cheese are rolled burrito-style in egg roll wrappers and deep-fried. It is served with charred beer-battered sweet, smokey Shishito peppers and a thin, salty meaty broth garnished with cilantro and diced green onions as a dip.

  • Fried Charcuterie Board — Chopped-up mozzarella, salami and crisp green apples are tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs. It is then wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried, topped with creamy goat cheese and a drizzle of hot honey.

  • Fried Soul Food Egg roll — An egg roll is filled with barbecue-flavored marinated chicken and combined with grandma’s old-school flavored collard greens and mac ‘n cheese. The egg roll is then deep-fried and topped with a fusion sauce.

  • Holy Biscuit — A biscuit is stacked with shredded brisket and ladle fire-roasted street corn queso. Then, thick-cut bacon drizzled with Texas honey is added and served with pickle French fries.

  • Shaking Beef Salad — Beef is cut into small cubes and sauteed, and then tossed with cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pepper and soy sauce.

  • Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie Waffles Sliders — A fried chicken filet is sandwiched between Belgian waffles stuffed with heirloom sweet potato pie. The sliders are then topped with maple syrup and bacon.

  • Texas Hot Bull Ride — Shrimp is battered and tossed in a hot and smoky sweet special sauce. Then served with zesty ranch dressing.

  • Texas Ranch Hog Wings — Pulled pork is seasoned with a blend of spicy ranch salt, then, drizzled with homemade sauce and garnished with fresh green chives.

  • Texas Slide — Slider buns are made out of waffles, then filled with chicken, steak, sauteed bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese and a secret sauce.

  • Texas Twosome — Texas toast is grilled and a thick layer of American cheese is added, then stacked high with Fritos, chili, and jalapeños.

  • Turkey Leg Taquito — A turkey leg is shredded and mixed with a blend of cheese, bacon and jalapeños. Then, the mixture is wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried and served with chips, queso and hot sauce.

The sweet entries:

  • Cha-Cha Chata — The recipe starts with a triple-step of two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream blended with horchata. The creamy drink is then poured into a cup rimmed with caramel and cinnamon and topped with a Texas-sized dollop of whipped topping. The drink is dressed with crushed candy, a sprinkle of cinnamon galletas de gragega, and deep-fried arroz con leche bites.

  • Crunchberry® Shortcake — Large strawberries are dipped in thick, rich shortcake batter and fried until golden brown. The shortcakes are served with whipped cream for dipping and crowned with a drizzle of strawberry syrup and topped with Cap’n Crunch Crunchberries®.

  • Deep Fried Buc-ee’s® — Buc-ee’s® Beaver Nuggets are deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with a silky caramel topping and Beaver Nugget sprinkles.

  • Deep Fried Honey — Raw all-natural Texas honey is wrapped and deep fried, then topped with powdered sugar, a cinnamon sugar concoction and raw Texas honey from Texas’ own Rescue Bee Ranch.

  • Deep Fried Praline Cheesecake Egg Roll — Praline cheesecake filling is wrapped in an eggroll wrapper, then deep fried. The egg roll is drizzled in homemade praline sauce and topped with candied praline pecan crumbles.

  • Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream® — Rocky Road Kettle Fresh Fudge is coated then deep fried, stacked high and drizzled with chocolate syrup and sweetened condensed milk. Mini marshmallows and chopped cinnamon glazed nuts are sprinkled on top with powdered sugar and is served with vanilla ice cream.

  • Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings — Pieces of sweet potato and pecan pie are combined with morsels of dark chocolate then folded into a won ton wrapper, deep fried, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a special sauce and homemade rum-raspberry chipotle dipping sauce.

  • Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll — A homemade pink waffle batter is infused with strawberry purée and fried. Then drizzled with cream cheese icing and covered with our strawberry crunch — consisting of vanilla Oreo cookies, strawberry JELLO mix, and melted butter. It is then dusted with confection sugar and garnish it with a fresh strawberry.

  • Doh-Muff — A yeast doughnut is stuffed with Bavarian cream and coated in banana nut muffin batter. Then fried and topped with pecan butter glaze, fresh bananas, and strawberries.

  • Fat Elvis — A blend of peanut butter and strawberry jelly are whisked together and spread on a biscuit. A layer of marshmallow fluff and fire toast is next, followed by bacon and fried plantain bananas.

  • Fried Texas Fruit Salad — Chopped cinnamon apples, tart cherries and luscious peaches with strawberry cream cheese are combined with candied jalapeños and is balled and rolled in a crunchy batter and fried.

  • La Bluebonnet — Freshly squeezed citrus juices and blueberries are folded into a sugary base and then shaken well and poured over ice and topped with an optional lemon-mint-berry twist.

  • Peanut Butter Paradise — A deep fried honey bun is injected with caramel and topped with creamy peanut butter. Peanut butter treats, Reese’s Pieces, Crushed Butterfinger crumbles are layered on and then topped off with peanut butter cups, drizzled caramel, and a cloud of powdered sugar.

  • Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake — Sweet raspberries and spicy chipotle are blended with cream cheese and topped with raspberry glaze on a crispy buttery sugar-coated crust — served with a drizzle of raspberry compote, whipped topping, and chopped pecans.

  • Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls — Chocolate chip cookie dough is rolled into balls and wrapped in a slice of bacon. Served with a smoked chocolate dipping sauce.

  • The Ultimate Brookie Monster — Crispy, chewy chocolate chip cookies are layered with Oreos and marshmallows — then covered in triple-chocolate brownie batter and baked together into a super brookie. The super brookie is then fried and showered in powdered sugar and served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

  • Triple Lemon Bliss — Ladyfingers are given a quick flash fry and then layered with lemon bars and citrus lemon pound cake and is topped with a cream cheese filling and garnished with lemon candies.

The contest kicked off in June with 51 entries from 36 concessionaires, all required to have at least one year of experience at the State Fair of Texas. Each entry is judged blindly by an internal panel, meaning they don’t know which concessionaire is behind the food.

Over the next several weeks, the second round of judging will begin. By mid-August, the top 10 entries will compete in the final round at this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony.

Even if the cuisine of choice doesn’t make it to the main event, concessionaires can still choose to introduce their food at their stand as a “new food” during this year’s State Fair.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Winnipeg Jets announce Rick Bowness as new head coach

    The Winnipeg Jets have announced that Rick Bowness will be the team's new head coach. The NHL franchise made the announcement in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Bowness and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will speak to reporters Monday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He becomes the third permanent head coach named by the Jets since the club relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. "We're very excited to hire Ric

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue