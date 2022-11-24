Get deep discounts on Samsung TVs, phones, watches and more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Sarah Kovac, Reviewed
·6 min read
Here are the best early Black Friday deals at Samsung.
Here are the best early Black Friday deals at Samsung.

Black Friday 2022, the biggest shopping day of the year, is here tomorrow, November 25. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade the tech in your pocket or in your home, Samsung is the place to be. From powerful appliances to feature-filled smartphones, Samsung's collection of Black Friday deals have everything you need to bring your devices into the future.

Samsung early Black Friday deals

Now that the Black Friday sales are in full swing, you can snag a number of top-rated Samsung devices for wallet-friendly prices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy smartwatches, Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs. The savings don't just stop there—you'll also find Samsung deals on home appliances, vacuums and more.

For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to browse the retailer's impressive selection of best-in-class tech to make your everyday routine that much easier.

Best Black Friday Samsung deals

Shop the top 10 Samsung deals available today before the discounts disappear

Level up your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro from $64.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $120 to $215)

  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $74.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $60 to $85)

  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $150 to $600)

  4. Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $249.99 (Save $350)

  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)

  6. Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Stainless-Steel Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior from $499 (Save $300)

  7. Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $799 (Save $200 to $1,100)

  8. Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection from $899 (Save $694.98 to $844.98)

  9. Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,439 (Save $160)

  10. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,200)

Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Save hundreds on QLED 4K televisions

Want to stream in style with less strain on your budget? Shop Samsung's early Black Friday deals for major savings on top-of-the-line TVs.

Stream the big game or your favorite show with a new, discounted TV from Samsung.
Best Black Friday Samsung laptop and tablet deals

Find big savings on Galaxy Tab and Book2

Whether you need tech for work or for fun, Samsung has you covered with early Black Friday laptop and tablet deals.

Get a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Samsung ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Best Black Friday Samsung phone deals

Shop big discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, more

Beat the holiday shopping rush for a new smartphone and score one for less at Samsung.

Samsung is bringing a whole new look to flip phones with its Galaxy Z Flip line.
Best Black Friday Samsung tech deals

Deep discounts available on Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung has tech deals galore ahead of Black Friday, so take advantage of them today before the best discounts expire.

Tune into Black Friday deals at Samsung with savings on incredible earbuds.
Best Black Friday Samsung appliance deals

Black Friday sales include refrigerators, dishwashers, vaccums, much more

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Samsung deals.

This smart dishwasher is just one of many Samsung appliances on sale for Black Friday.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, Black Friday 2022 will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best early Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals?

If you're shopping for a new Galaxy smartphone or tablet, these early Black Friday deals were made for you. You can save up to $600 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models and up to $1,350 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone with eligible trade-in.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

When is Samsung's early Black Friday sale?

Samsung has tons of Black Friday deals that are live rig. Many Samsung devices can be further discounted with Samsung's eligible trade-in program, where you can get more money slashed off new tech when they send in select items from Apple, Fitbit, Sony, Google and more. Select items with cracked screens can even be traded in for further discounts.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

Shop Samsung early Black Friday deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Here are the early Black Friday 2022 deals at Samsung

