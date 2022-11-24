Get deep discounts on Samsung TVs, phones, watches and more
Black Friday 2022, the biggest shopping day of the year, is here tomorrow, November 25. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade the tech in your pocket or in your home, Samsung is the place to be. From powerful appliances to feature-filled smartphones, Samsung's collection of Black Friday deals have everything you need to bring your devices into the future.
Samsung early Black Friday deals
Now that the Black Friday sales are in full swing, you can snag a number of top-rated Samsung devices for wallet-friendly prices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy smartwatches, Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs. The savings don't just stop there—you'll also find Samsung deals on home appliances, vacuums and more.
For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to browse the retailer's impressive selection of best-in-class tech to make your everyday routine that much easier.
Best Black Friday Samsung deals
Shop the top 10 Samsung deals available today before the discounts disappear
Level up your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro from $64.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $120 to $215)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $74.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $60 to $85)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $150 to $600)
Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $249.99 (Save $350)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)
Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Stainless-Steel Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior from $499 (Save $300)
Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $799 (Save $200 to $1,100)
Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection from $899 (Save $694.98 to $844.98)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,439 (Save $160)
Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,200)
Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals
Save hundreds on QLED 4K televisions
Want to stream in style with less strain on your budget? Shop Samsung's early Black Friday deals for major savings on top-of-the-line TVs.
Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $799.99 (Save $200 to $1,100)
Samsung Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $999.99 (Save $200 to $2,200)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,200)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV for $3,299.99 (Save $1,700)
Best Black Friday Samsung laptop and tablet deals
Find big savings on Galaxy Tab and Book2
Whether you need tech for work or for fun, Samsung has you covered with early Black Friday laptop and tablet deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $74.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $60 to $85)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $150 to $600)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from $399.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $200 to $700)
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 from $449.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $500)
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro from $549.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $400 to $500)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ from $599.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $250 to $430)
Best Black Friday Samsung phone deals
Shop big discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, more
Beat the holiday shopping rush for a new smartphone and score one for less at Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $274.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $925)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)
Samsung Galaxy S22+ from $349.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $690)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 from $569.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $1,230)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $734.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $165)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from $789.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $1,010)
Best Black Friday Samsung tech deals
Deep discounts available on Samsung Galaxy Buds
Samsung has tech deals galore ahead of Black Friday, so take advantage of them today before the best discounts expire.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $39.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $70 to $110)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 from $59.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $50 to $90)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro from $124.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $30 to $105)
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 for $149.99 (Save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro from $64.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $120 to $215)
Best Black Friday Samsung appliance deals
Black Friday sales include refrigerators, dishwashers, vaccums, much more
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Samsung deals.
Samsung 1.6-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Auto Cook from $199 (Save $29 to $90)
Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $249.99 (Save $350)
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $249.99 (Save $150)
Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Stainless-Steel Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior from $499 (Save $300)
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station from $599.99 (Save $130 to $300)
Samsung 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Freestanding Electric Range with No-Preheat Air Fry & Convection from $749 (Save $250 to $400)
Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher from $799 (Save $400 to $500)
Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection from $899 (Save $694.98 to $844.98)
Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot Smart Side-by-Side Stainless-Steel Refrigerator from $1,199 (Save $300 to $322)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,439 (Save $160)
Samsung 29-Cubic Foot Bespoke 4-Door Full Depth French Door Refrigerator from $2,099 (Save $300 to $1,300)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
What deals can we expect during Black Friday?
As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, Black Friday 2022 will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.
What are the best early Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals?
If you're shopping for a new Galaxy smartphone or tablet, these early Black Friday deals were made for you. You can save up to $600 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models and up to $1,350 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone with eligible trade-in.
When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?
Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.
How long do Black Friday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
When is Samsung's early Black Friday sale?
Samsung has tons of Black Friday deals that are live rig. Many Samsung devices can be further discounted with Samsung's eligible trade-in program, where you can get more money slashed off new tech when they send in select items from Apple, Fitbit, Sony, Google and more. Select items with cracked screens can even be traded in for further discounts.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.
According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”
Shop Samsung early Black Friday deals
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Here are the early Black Friday 2022 deals at Samsung