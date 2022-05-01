How to Deep Clean a Mattress (Because You Should Every 6 Months)

editor@purewow.com (PureWow)
·6 min read

Who else is ready to take spring cleaning to a whole new level? Open those windows, roll up those sleeves and get excited because we’re going to walk through how to deep clean a mattress. Most cleaning routines don’t typically involve the mattress, but this overlooked item gets more use on a daily basis than most of our furniture. If you haven’t been deep cleaning your mattress twice a year, it’s time to start. So, here’s how to deep clean a mattress.

RELATED: The 9 Best Mattresses in a Box

Why you should deep clean your mattress

Sheets and mattress pads aren’t airtight when it comes to protecting mattresses from sweat, spills and dust. Think about it: Sheets and pillowcases go through the wash every couple of weeks (every two weeks is ideal). So, consider what’s hiding underneath the surface, inside and on top of the mattress, if you’ve never washed it. Yikes.

Studies have shown bedding and mattresses could be the culprits behind some allergies, colds and illnesses. Amerisleep reports sheets that are one week old already have more bacteria on them than a bathroom doorknob. One study found certain feathered pillows produce prime conditions for fungi growth. Another study revealed simply turning from one side to the other in the night can launch stagnant dust and dirt particles into the air. Well…shoot.

The good news is we’re about to show you how to deep clean a mattress so you can fall asleep at night without worrying about bacteria, skin cells, pet dander, dust mites, fungus and more—oh, my!

How to deep clean a mattress

If your mattress does not have any specific stains, smells or pests to tackle, this is the standard process for you.

  1. Remove all of your bedding, including the mattress pad or protector. (If you don’t have a mattress pad, make that your next purchase. They can’t keep everything out, but they do offer some protection against mites and bacteria working their way in.)

  2. Vacuum the top and sides of the mattress using a freshly sanitized upholstery vacuum attachment. Move-in slow circles to pick up as much as possible.

  3. Sprinkle the mattress top with a layer of baking soda and let it sit for several hours. If you’re able, add some sunlight and let it sit for a full 24 hours. Baking soda deodorizes, removes moisture and breaks up dirt and grime. If this is the first time you’ve ever deep cleaned your mattress, Mattress Insider says it’s OK to use an entire one-pound box of baking soda.

  4. Vacuum again with the attachment, getting up all the baking soda.

  5. Air out the bedroom by opening windows or turning on a fan.

  6. Clean the bed frame and box spring. Wipe down metal and wood frames and vacuum fabric headboards.

  7. Place clean bedding (that has been washed in hot water and dried on high heat as advised by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention) back on the bed.

Voila! It’s recommended to do this type of deep clean every six months.

How to remove stains from your mattress

Stains make things a little trickier, but not much. You’re just adding another step or two to the general deep clean. Before sprinkling the mattress with baking soda to sit overnight (or a few hours), you can spot clean.

  1. First, if the stain is fresh or still wet, blot up any remaining moisture with a clean cloth. Don’t rub, just blot.

  2. Choose or prepare the stain remover best-suited to remove your particular stain. For instance, bodily fluids require very different solutions to effectively diminish stains than wine or tea.

  3. Spray a clean cloth with the solution. Don’t apply the cleaner (or water) directly to the mattress, says Architectural Digest. You don’t want any excess moisture on your mattress.

  4. Dab the cloth onto the stain to soak it up. Don’t rub or move the cloth in circles. You just want to blot up and down. Rubbing only pushes the stain further into the fibers.

  5. Wet a new cloth with water and ring it out so it’s not damp or dripping (again, the less moisture the better).

  6. Dab the wet cloth onto the stain to soak up the stain and the cleaner.

  7. Let dry completely before moving on to the baking soda and second vacuuming.

If you’re dealing with bodily fluid (pet accidents, period stains, flu catastrophe), enzymatic cleaners and cold water are your best friends. If you don’t have an enzymatic cleaner on hand, there are household items you can combine to create one on your own. Combining equal parts water and vinegar into a spray bottle works wonders on pungent stains, like pet urine.

Steam cleaning may come in handy for hard-to-remove stains from food, beverages or art supplies. Simply replace the second vacuuming step with steam cleaning. Be sure to use a steam cleaner designed for use on fabrics and porous surfaces. Water or steam above 70 degrees Fahrenheit is also hot enough to kill dust mites, which is obviously a huge bonus.

In general, hydrogen peroxide, distilled white vinegar, baking soda, laundry detergent and dish soap can be combined to create effective solutions for any number of stains. Always test your homemade (and store-bought!) cleaner on a small spot first, before dousing an entire section of your mattress in it. Looks good? Use it at your leisure.

Pro tip: No matter the source, the sooner you tackle the stain, the easier it will be to eradicate completely.

How to get rid of a mattress smell

If there’s the lingering stench from an old spill, accident or pet, an enzymatic cleaner is best, as mentioned above. Vinegar and water should do the trick, but should you find yourself at a loss for what to try next, consider this concoction from Mattress Insider:

  • 1 teaspoon water

  • 1 tablespoon vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon laundry detergent

  • 2 tablespoons baking soda

  • 1 drop disinfectant

Afterwards, spot treat the area again with a large heap of baking soda and let it sit overnight if possible, before vacuuming up. If the smell is the result of sweat or body odor, mix cornstarch in with the baking soda. Mattress Insider says cornstarch is effective in drying up oils.

Pro tip: Tossing a few drops of your favorite essential oil into these mixtures or during the baking soda step is totally an option.

Professionals exist if necessary

Some companies, like Stanley Steamer, do provide deep mattress cleaning services. If you’ve tried everything and aren’t sure why a smell sticks around or stubborn stains remain, it may be worth looking into a professional cleaning before kicking your mattress to the curb.

A few more tips on how to clean a mattress

Since vacuuming is such a big part of a mattress deep clean, it may be necessary to invest in one that really gets the job done. Consumer Reports states the Dyson V6 Mattress Handheld Vacuum is almost three times as effective in sucking up dust than a standard vacuum.

The next time you change your sheets, leave them off for a few hours to let your mattress air out. Again, if you can prop it up near a sunny, open window, this is ideal.

Mites, bacteria, fungi and mold love warm, moist spaces. Dropping your bedroom temperature a few degrees can kill off some of these tiny terrors.

Ever sit in bed with your laptop on your lap? Ever place your phone next to your pillow? Those electronics can also carry nasty germs and bacteria. Wipe these down with disinfectant wipes or sprays that contain at least 70 percent alcohol before hopping under the covers with them.

Specialty mattresses from companies like Sleep Number and Casper may have their own guide on how to deep clean a mattress. Be sure to check with your manufacturer so you don’t miss out on specific steps or warnings.

RELATED: 12 Best-Selling Linens, Pillows & Mattresses That Will Upgrade Your Bedroom Instantly

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A doctor told Oprah to 'embrace hunger.' How it changed her view of medicine forever

    Ahead of a new documentary about racial inequities in healthcare, the TV host opens up to The Times about her own experiences.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.