Deep, 6.6 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines southwest of the capital

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 120 kilometers (75 miles) below the surface.

Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila.

No other information was immediately available.

The Associated Press