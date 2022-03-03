Deem Announces Collaboration with Uber for Business in First-of-its-Kind Offering

Travelers able to schedule and book Uber for Business rides within Etta platform.

When scheduling a ride with Uber for Business inside the Etta business travel management software from Deem, travelers will be able to see a route map between their destinations as they're considering which ride class to choose. With Uber for Business right inside the Etta platform, business travelers get a streamlined booking experience in one app, and travel managers get increased traveler adoption and visibility into more of their mobility spending.

When scheduling a ride with Uber for Business inside the Etta business travel management software from Deem, travelers will be reassured their ride is confirmed when they see the check mark and “ride reserved” message in Etta, along with their reservation number, cost, date, time, locations, and other information. With Uber for Business right inside the Etta platform, business travelers get a streamlined booking experience in one app, and travel managers get increased traveler adoption and visibility into more of their mobility spending.

Oakland, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem today announced a new collaboration with Uber for Business, Uber’s enterprise arm. The new integration will enable business travelers to request on-demand and scheduled rides with Uber for Business directly within the Etta desktop and mobile corporate travel booking platform.

Global business travel spending is expected to surge 38% in 2022, with spending returning to over $1 trillion in 2024, according to the Global Business Travel Association’s (GBTA) latest business travel index. Additionally, a GBTA poll found that 86% of those surveyed need travel to accomplish their business goals, and 81% believe their domestic business travel will be the same or greater in 2022 than pre-pandemic volumes.

“As travelers start getting back on the road, they're going to expect their technology to be more efficient and user friendly so they can stay focused on their business,” said David Grace, president, Deem. “Uber for Business with Etta streamlines the booking process in a single app, so travelers can book and manage both their travel and mobility directly from Etta.”

“In a dynamic world where the way we work has drastically changed, the travel booking process must reflect that evolution. A streamlined and proactive business travel experience is something that travelers and companies alike are asking for,” said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business. “That’s why we’re proud to work with Deem to integrate Uber for Business’ solutions into the Etta platform. We understand that flexible transportation options enable businesses to roll out reliable business travel programs that travelers need today.”

The new integration with Uber for Business enables Etta to offer automatic suggestions for Uber vehicle classes and driver pick-up and airport drop-off times based on a traveler’s home or hotel location, flight details, preferences, and company policy. It also provides reminder notifications, so busy travelers are alerted in advance about planning for airport transportation.

Current Deem customers can expect to see Uber for Business offerings within the Etta app in Summer 2022.

Corporate travel software Etta, powered by Deem, makes it easy for business travelers to shop, book, and manage all segments of their trips including flights, hotel, and car transportation. Travel managers can create complex travel programs using a single site builder dashboard, simplifying the back-end process as well as the user experience.

Etta has won numerous awards for its Travel SafetyCheck feature, accessibility features and design, and gets highly rated reviews from users on G2 and mobile app stores. Learn more about Etta here.

For more information on how your company can take advantage of the Deem and Uber for Business integration, visit Deem.com/UberforBusiness.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

