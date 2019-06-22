Deegan on Kraus: 'We resolved our conflict from last race' SONOMA, Calif. -- The sport of stock car racing comes with its fair share of big-time decisions, big-time rewards and big-time consequences. For Hailie Deegan, the decision trigger and the weighted scale of risk vs. reward is a quick one evident from her bump and run on her teammate Derek Kraus at Colorado in early […]

SONOMA, Calif. — The sport of stock car racing comes with its fair share of big-time decisions, big-time rewards and big-time consequences. For Hailie Deegan, the decision trigger and the weighted scale of risk vs. reward is a quick one evident from her bump and run on her teammate Derek Kraus at Colorado in early June.

Deegan, who was featured on NASCAR.com‘s YouTube series “10-Minute Tour” at Sonoma Raceway addressed the conflict with Kraus.

“Me and Derek are friends now, again! We resolved our conflict from last race, so we‘re cool now.” Deegan said.

Deegan even interviewed Kraus about the upcoming NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma about his expectations and he jokingly said he hoped to “stay clean.”

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West takes to the track at 4:45PM ET at Sonoma. You can watch the race on FansChoice.tv.

