Deebo Samuel sets NFL record, helps San Francisco 49ers clinch playoff spot

Deebo Samuel set an NFL record and helped the San Francisco 49ers to a playoff berth.

Samuel, the former South Carolina standout, set an NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a receiver in a season with his 16-yard run in the third quarter of the 49ers’ 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Samuel’s eight touchdowns break Lenny Moore’s record of seven set in 1961.

With the win, San Francisco clinches a postseason berth and will travel to Dallas next week in the first round of the playoffs.

Samuel did a little bit of everything in the victory. He caught four passes for 95 yards, ran it times for 45 yards and threw his first NFL touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to Jauan Jennings in the third quarter.

San Francisco trailed 17-0 at halftime before rallying for the win.

Samuel finished the regular season with 77 catches for 1,405 yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.