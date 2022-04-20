Deebo Samuel requests trade from San Francisco 49ers after breakout season

Deebo Samuel might have reached his breaking point with the San Francisco 49ers.

The All-Pro wide receiver has requested a trade from the team, he told ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Wednesday.

Samuel, 26, told Darlington he did not want to disclose the specific motivations for his request but relayed them to the 49ers.

A second-round pick out of South Carolina in 2019, Samuel posted a breakout season last year, compiling 1,770 yards from scrimmage (the third-highest total of any player in 2021) and 14 touchdowns and establishing himself as one of the league's most versatile offensive threats. His eight rushing touchdowns were the most by any receiver in a single season in the history of the NFL.

Samuel was not participating in the start of the 49ers' voluntary offseason program, which began this week. He had been set to enter the final year of his contract and earn approximately $3.9 million in base salary in 2022.

Samuel's request comes in an offseason in which several wide receivers have inked rich extensions, with Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams topping the market for the position after being traded to the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

At the NFL league meeting in March, general manager John Lynch expressed optimism about the team's ability to work out extensions for Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa.

"They're foundational to what we do on the field," Lynch said of Samuel and Bosa. "Their play is special, and off the field, in their own way, they've each become really big-time leaders for our team."

