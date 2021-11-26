Dee Jay's group survived Covid restrictions by constantly adapting.

Jessica Langedahl with Dee Jay’s Group, who are the owners of KFC in Moosomin, says the business was able to remain open within the last two years. However because indoor dining was restricted for a long time, there was a decrease in sales.

“Over the past two years KFC/Pizza Hut in Moosomin has been committed to serving our guests and community.

“We were able to implement online ordering and delivery services offering our guests contact free ordering, pick up and delivery options. “

Although take out and drive-through remained open, Langedahl says the business still saw a decrease in sales.

“We were unsure how the recent vaccine mandates would affect our business, however guests have been very understanding. Most guests who do not meet the vaccine mandate will order at the drive-through or order carry out,” she says.

“The largest impact KFC/Pizza Hut saw throughout the pandemic was the closure of our dining room throughout the summer months. Being on a busy highway, many guests join us for a break from their drive.”

Even when proof of vaccination was mandated, Langedahl says the business was still able to make a profit.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we did notice a decrease in business. Because we offer drive-through and carry out, we were able to resume business early in the reopening plan.

“The team is excited to have our dining room re-opened and visiting with guests who are able to dine in.”

She explains why she believes shopping locally as opposed to shopping in the city during these tough times, benefits the community long term.

“By remaining community conscious and shopping locally we are able to support those who matter the most, each and every family that resides in Moosomin and the surrounding area. Shopping local is a great opportunity to get out and meet the people within the community.”

Langedahl says KFC and Pizza Hut are excited for this Christmas season as they are expecting business to be full.

“The Christmas season is a busy time of year for us as we cater both KFC and Pizza Hut to businesses and groups within the community. We are excited to continue to support the community throughout the year and into 2022.”

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator