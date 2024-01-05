Dee Dee Blanchard Tried to Poison Her Stepmother With Weed Killer, Gypsy Rose Claims

Dee Dee Blanchard put Roundup in the food of Laura Pitre, Gypsy claims in an upcoming docuseries

Nathan Papes-USA TODAY NETWORK Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Dee Dee Blanchard, the mother of recent parolee Gypsy Rose Blanchard, poisoned her stepmother, her daughter claims in an upcoming docuseries.

Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, was released from prison Dec. 28, having served eight years for killing her abusive mother in 2015. Before her release, Gypsy sat down for interviews with Lifetime for the upcoming series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premieres Jan. 5. In it, Gypsy tells the story of her life, including the abuse she suffered as a child and young adult.

Growing up in Louisiana, Gypsy spent time as a child and at one point stayed with her mother’s family, including Dee Dee’s father, Claude Pitre, and stepmother Laura.

Dee Dee, according to her daughter, never liked her stepmother. Gypsy says her mother's distaste escalated to the point where Dee Dee would put Roundup, an herbicide, in Laura’s food. The same claim was made by both Claude Pitre and Gypsy’s cousin Bobby Pitre.

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released from 10-Year Prison Sentence Early After Mother's Murder: 'I'm Ready' (Exclusive)

“One day, my grandfather and Gypsy were hanging out and Gypsy sees the Roundup in the corner and tells my grandfather, ‘Oh that’s the vitamins that mom gives to grandma Laura Mae,’” Bobby recalls in episode one of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Gypsy says she knows her mother had “hatred” for Laura and that after an argument, Laura told her stepdaughter that she didn’t “want you here.” It was then that Dee Dee and Laura left and found other places to live.

For more on Gypsy Rose Blanchard's case, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands now.

In the same episode, Gypsy claims Claude sexually abused her when she was a child, a claim he denied.

Dee Dee Blanchard was killed in 2015 by Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in her home in Springfield, Mo. Gypsy pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 10 years and prison and was granted parole this year. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced to life without parole, according to court records. Godejohn and Gypsy have since separated.

Story continues

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Dee Dee, who had convinced people in her life that her daughter was terminally ill, is believed to have subjected Gypsy to painful unnecessary medical treatments.

Laura Pitre died in 2018, according to her obituary.

Gypsy married her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana, behind bars in 2022.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a six-hour special offering unprecedented access to the most popular victim of Munchausen by Proxy, premieres Jan. 5 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.