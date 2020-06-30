How Dedric & Krystal Polite are Building a Real Estate Empire

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Dedric and Krystal Polite have come together as an absolute power couple in the world of business and real estate. With both Dedric and Krystal having backgrounds in real estate and as successful business owners, the two together have proven to be a dynamic duo that can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

Dedric is a graduate of Roxbury Latin School and 2004 graduate of Amherst College. His professional sales career started as a college sophomore, where he earned over $100,000 in just 3 summers selling Cutco kitchen knives. After graduation, Dedric turned down the opportunity to manage his own Cutco sales office and a job on Wall Street to become a sales consultant for a Fortune 100 pharmaceutical company. Dedric would eventually leave the pharmaceutical industry in 2010, and go on to become a top sales representative for multiple different venture-capital-backed software companies, gaining significant recognition for surpassing his multi-million dollar sales quotas. Dedric made his first steps into real estate with a strategy called "house hacking", and purchased a Boston triplex. Living in one of the units, he rented out the other two to pay off the mortgage, and enjoys significant equity and cash flow from the property to this day.

Krystal had an early start into the world of entrepreneurship, launching her first business endeavor at just 18 while attending Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She wrote, produced, directed, and managed a tour for a successful stage play, grossing over $10,000 per show. With her show's great success, she gained the nickname "The Female Tyler Perry". Krystal went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business from Northeastern University in Boston, and work in major management roles at multiple large companies including Comcast, Boston Scientific, and Delaware North. She then stepped into the real estate world as an appraisal manager at a large property valuation firm, where she would gain a vast amount of experience.

When Dedric and Krystal got together, they started their first business venture together when they moved in with one another. Krystal's newly vacant apartment was turned into a short-term rental, which profited the couple over $30,000 in just 4 months. The couple would eventually purchase a scooter rental franchise, and grow the business to over $270,000 in annual sales, with 13 employees and 3 locations across 2 states. The couple sold this business for over double what they paid, and set their sights on real estate investment.

They found an extremely effective way to build their boots on the ground network of deal finders with an online program that teaches investors how to drive for dollars "The Polite Way." Building relationships with students across the country has also led to them partnering in deals which students either passed on or needed assistance from an experienced partner. They've become experts at driving for dollars using the Deal Machine app Due to tremendous demand they created a course that teaches new and experienced investors how to find off market deal driving for dollars. To find out more about their course go to www.drivingfordollarscourse.com

With both Dedric and Krystal having experience in real estate, they've set their goal high, hoping to obtain and manage 10,000 units over the next 10 years. With Dedric and Krystal managing the areas of their expertise, the couple has already gotten a remarkable start on their goal, acquiring over $2 million in equity in their real estate portfolio in just 2 years. With a massive star and the experience to reach their goal, the couple hopes to build a legacy of wealth and financial freedom for their two young sons. By being entrepreneurs who provide value, they build up others while creating a deal funneling system for themselves. You can download their free eBook at www.thepolitemethod.com

Media Details:

Company: Be Polite Properties LLC

Email: info@politeproperties.com

Website: https://www.politeproperties.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bepoliteproperties/

Phone no.: 1-877-289-6436

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595764/How-Dedric-Krystal-Polite-are-Building-a-Real-Estate-Empire



