Dedication And Passion For Teaching: How Kaegi Leadershift Is Teaching The Next Generation Of Leaders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Behind every major company, organization, and group, there is a leader or group of leaders. This is true for private companies, public organizations, and everything in between. While the workers have bosses, mentors, and a clear hierarchy in most cases, the people at the top have few to turn to but themselves. This begs the question: who teaches our bosses how to develop their leadership?

This is where Kaegi-Leadershift Ltd comes in. This group, which emerged from another group known as the emPowerment Group, is an international team of mentors and coaches, inspiring, developing, and shaping the future, together with visionary executives and for companies, to reach groundbreaking emPowerment, leading from that future and performing a sustainable impact for an economy of heart.

What makes this group different from others is that they themselves were high ranking business executives with decades of experience. This allows them to draw upon the knowledge and experience that they themselves learned on the job. This group is also not just representative of one business or one nation even, but rather they come from all across the globe, speak multiple languages, and offer expertise from all kinds of backgrounds. And to top that all off, they also love what they do and love sharing and teaching others what they have learned.

In addition to the things that the group can offer in terms of their personality and exposure to the business world, the Kaegi-Leadershift Ltd group is also providing a new kind of class called LEX Leadershift Excellence™ for Life. This is an exclusive development concept founded on the seven laws to move leaders from hard work to heart work®. It is designed for leaders who thrive to become who they are and to leave a legacy that creates a future for their children as the next generation leaders.

Despite their collective knowledge, no business is without obstacles in the way of success. This is true of Kaegi Leadershift Ltd as well. They struggled with people understanding their vision and getting in the way of what they wanted to do in the long run of inspiring the world's newest generation of leaders. What kept them going was their knowledge that they were changing people's lives downstream. In addition, they all had a collective greater ambition to make change and continue to do what they loved: Teaching and inspiring others how to do it as well.

The Kaegi Leadershift team is led by their namesake, Heinz Kaegi. Heinz was an entrepreneur who worked for years in a big company making millions of dollars, but found that neither his CEO nor his company were working for him and were, in fact, stifling his ideas and creativity. That is when he decided to take his leap of faith and start the emPowerment Group.

