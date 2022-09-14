DedCool’s Milk Just Got Intense — & We Couldn’t Be More Obsessed

DedCool did it again. It made our wildest dreams come true. The effortlessly cool fragrance brand just launched two new awe-inspiring scents: XTRA Milk and Smiley Face Garden. Ever since smelling DedCool’s signature Milk scent in a detergent canister, I wanted to absolutely bathe in it. I got the regular Milk fragrance, and it very quickly became my go-to. Obsessed is too light a word for my feelings. The one thing I wanted? A stronger fragrance with the same clean and effortless smell as the OG. And DedCool, as always, delivered. Enter XTRA Milk.

“With the popularity of Milk, our customers begged us to create a full eau de parfum — not just a layering scent, so that everyone could get the full wear,” DedCool founder Carina Chaz told Refinery29. Along with the much-yearned-for XTRA Milk, the brand also launched a completely new scent that’s reminiscent of all your cottagecore dreams — Smiley Face Garden. Curious? Keep on reading for a breakdown of these new scents and what I, your resident fragrance-obsessed writer, think of them.

XTRA Milk has the exact same notes as the original Milk scent — bergamot, white musk, and amber — but leveled up. Whereas Milk is a light clean scent, meant to layer under other fragrances, the intense version stands on its own.

Think about it this way: Milk is for you to smell on yourself, and XTRA Milk is for you and everyone else to smell. It lasts longer, and it’s stronger but not in a headache-inducing way — more like I sprayed myself once and people thought I had sprayed the room. And it’s still such a nice, deliciously light scent that it doesn’t feel overpowering in the slightest. I adore this, and you will, too.

If the clean-girl route isn’t your vibe and you’re more of a cottagecore aficionado, then Smiley Face Garden is the scent for you. It features a top note of rose, middle notes of guaiac wood, sandalwood, and neroli, and base notes of cedarwood, amber, and musk. That means there’s a light rosy start with a good combo of musk, wood, and other florals at the end.

It’s such a balanced floral scent — not too musky, not powdery, but not too light and fresh either. If you’re looking for a floral scent with a little bit of heft to it that’s also good for the fall and winter months, this is it.

