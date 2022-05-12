Decriminalisation queried as Khan praises ‘high standards’ of legal US cannabis

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·4 min read

The Mayor of London has praised the “high standards” of legalised cannabis farms in the US, as he announced the formation of a new group to consider the decriminalisation of the drug in Britain.

Sadiq Khan said former justice secretary Lord Charlie Falconer QC will be the chair of the first London Drugs Commission, which will assess the effectiveness of UK drug laws.

It comes as Mr Khan continued his four-day tour of the US, which has included visits to New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles and saw him chat with late-night TV host James Corden and Love Actually director Richard Curtis on Wednesday evening.

Sadiq Khan between cannabis plants
‘Hearing from those who cultivate and grow this plant has been fascinating’, Sadiq Khan said in California (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On Wednesday he met with LA mayor Eric Garcetti, and visited a cannabis dispensary and farm in the city to see what lessons could be learned in the UK in responding to the challenges of drugs.

Speaking at the Traditional cannabis dispensary and cultivation centre in downtown LA, Mr Khan told the PA news agency that an “honest, open” conversation was needed about UK cannabis laws, adding that visiting the facility had been “fascinating”.

“We need to have an honest, open conversation about the evidence in relation to the history of cannabis and our laws in the UK and our experience of the health consequences in relation to crime and the community,” he said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (left) meeting Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti
Mr Khan (left) on Wednesday met his Los Angeles counterpart Eric Garcetti (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The best way to do that will be with the drugs commission we’ve now set up.

“You can hear from the experts, that’s one thing, but seeing it for yourself … hearing from those who cultivate and grow this plant has been fascinating.”

On his opinion of the facility, he continued: “(It) is quite clearly heavily regulated, there are really high standards, no corners are being cut, they’re readily inspected by the city, by the experts.

“It’s important to see for ourselves what the parallel world of legalised cannabis looks like as a compare and contrast.

“What I hope the London Drugs Commission will do is look [at] what happens elsewhere in the world where the laws have been changed.”

Mr Khan later visited Gorrila RX Wellness shop in the Crenshaw area of the city, which stocks 1,900 brands of cannabis-related products including beverages, edibles and coffee beans.

Kika Keith, owner of the shop, said the decriminalisation of cannabis in the UK would “tremendously help” London’s black community.

“The people of colour in London should have opportunities to learn about the workforce opportunities, the entrepreneurship … it should really be a diversified industry,” she told PA.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaking during a visit to the Islamic Centre of Southern California in Los Angeles
Mr Khan also visited the Islamic Centre of Southern California in Los Angeles (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Keith, who is the first black female owner of a cannabis shop in LA, added: “The cannabis industry is the fastest-growing workforce, it gives us the opportunity to get into new jobs, new careers that were never established.

“It gives us opportunities for ownership and … it’s a real opportunity to build communities if we do it in the right way.”

The mayor’s visits form part of a “fact-finding mission” to investigate an international evidence-based approach to reducing drug-related harm in the capital.

LA decriminalised cannabis in 2016 after which arrests related to the drug in California dropped by 56%.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets children at the Islamic Centre of Southern California
Children at the Islamic Centre of Southern California interacted with the mayor during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The commission being launched by Mr Khan will examine the effectiveness of UK drugs laws, with a particular focus on cannabis, but will not consider class A drugs.

Cannabis is currently classed as a class B drug, with a maximum sentence of five years in prison for possession.

University College London has been appointed to provide world-class evidence-based research and assessment to the Commission on the criminal justice, health and economic implications for any potential change in policy.

Mr Khan said Lord Falconer would bring “decades of experience” to the role as head of the body and that more needed to be done to tackle the “epidemic” caused by the illegal drug trade.

Lord Falconer
The London Drugs Commission will be led by Lord Falconer (Hannah McKay/PA)

Lord Falconer said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed chair of the London Drugs Commission.

“It is a real opportunity for there to be a thorough look at the effectiveness of our drugs laws and policy on cannabis.

“We need rigorously to identify what is the best approach to reduce harm to our communities. A national debate is long overdue.

“We aim to make recommendations to bring about effective and lasting change.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia puts sanctions on Gazprom units in Europe and U.S., part owner of pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Moscow has imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of the Russian gas producer Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption. The entities on a list of affected firms on a Russian government website http://publication.pravo.gov.ru/SignatoryAuthority/government on Wednesday were largely based in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, most of them members of the European Union. The implications for gas supplies to Europe, which buys more than a third of its gas from Russia, were not immediately clear.

  • Ottawa preparing to charter 3 flights for Ukrainian refugees

    Faced with growing pressure to evacuate Ukrainian refugees, Ottawa will soon organize three charter flights to bring those fleeing the war to Canada. According to a government official, speaking on the condition they not be named because they weren't authorized to speak on the record, the planes will take off from Warsaw in Poland and head for Winnipeg (May 23), Montreal (May 29) and Halifax (June 2). About 900 Ukrainians, 300 people per flight, will be able to fly to Canada, according to the es

  • Toronto taxi driver is on trial for dangerous driving causing the death of his passenger

    As Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Ines Puleio’s family says the 56-year-old was on her way for radiation treatment and had beaten cancer.

  • UK strikes new security agreement with Sweden and Finland

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he had agreed new deals with Sweden and Finland to bolster European security, pledging to support both countries' armed forces should they come under attack. Johnson signed the new declarations, described by Britain as "a step-change in defence and security cooperation", during visits to both Sweden and Finland on Wednesday. "What it says is that in the event of a disaster, or in the event of an attack on either of us, then we will come to each other's assistance, including with military assistance," Johnson said at a news conference in Helsinki.

  • Scottie Barnes' most impressive performance in rookie season

    It's hard to pick just one game from Scottie Barnes' rookie of the year campaign, but these ones certainly showed us the growth and potential of the 20-year-old. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their series, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports a

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Jesse Fleming's Chelsea clinch Women's Super League title with win over Man United

    Canada's Jesse Fleming came from the bench to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 win over the visiting Manchester United on Sunday and clinch their third-straight FA Women's Super League title. The 24-year-old London, Ont., native came on for Pernille Harder in the 77th minute. Fleming had six goals and four assists in 21 appearances for Chelsea in the competition, having featured in all but one game. The honour is Fleming's second league title with Chelsea. The 2021 Canada Soccer Player of the Year winn

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Canada's Andreescu advances to third round in Rome, Fernandez falls in second round

    ROME — Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the Italian Open tennis tournament on Wednesday while fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez lost her second-round match. Andreescu moved on with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz as she moved on to the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament for the second straight week. Later, Fernandez dropped a close 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) decision to Russia's Daria Kasatkina. Andreescu proved to be the more opportunistic of the two in her match with

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • World No. 4 Cameron Smith enters RBC Canadian Open field

    TORONTO — Corey Conners is ready to hear the roar of Canadian golf fans for the first time in three years. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is currently the top-ranked Canadian in the field at this summer's RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. "I think the Canadian fans travel as well as anyone. I feel a lot of Canadian love week i

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th