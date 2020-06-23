Decorative Artist and Painter Hayden Gregg Embraces the Sunny Side of Life for VERANDA’s Latest Scarf Design

Photo credit: Brian Woodcock

From Veranda

"When I think about a silk scarf, I envision it in a watery Mediterranean setting," says decorative artist Hayden Gregg, whose fascination with antiques and architectural painting- as in the masterful tile artistry of southern Europe- spans centuries and civilizations. From Christian "Bébé” Bérard’s feats of trompe l'oeil to Bloomsbury artists' irreverent murals, "I've always loved how painting can change a wall in to something spectacular." And on a silk kerchief? It becomes a vision on the back of a Vespa in Puglia, waving in the wind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Photo credit: Carmyn Rio

WIN THIS SCARF!

We're giving away 10 of these limited-edition 100% silk twill scarves. Visit our sweepstakes page (see details here) and enter for a chance to win. (Retail value: $200.)

Featured in our July/ August 2020 issue. Photography by Brian Woodcock; produced by Sara Clark; written by Tracey Minkin.











You Might Also Like