Decorating with Wicker: Our Comprehensive, Cocktail-in-Hand, Oh-So-Granny-Chic Guide

Photo credit: COURTESY OF ATELIER VIME

From Veranda

Wicker is design alchemy, turning humble natural fibers such as rattan, cane, and raffia to gold by weaving them into topographies unimaginable for more refined materials. But the greater magic is that wicker turns moments to gold as well. It tugs at the too-tight necktie of a formal room, offers a tactile reprieve from idealized surfaces, and playfully reminds us that the color tan can in fact be fabulous.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And the alchemy is as strong as ever. From its first grand moment in the 19th century to a showy turn mid-20th, wicker is in the throes of a right-now renaissance as France’s Atelier Vime produces a breathtaking range of pieces and designers Amanda Lindroth and Justin Van Breda launch their own fresh lines. Meanwhile, the woven art form is anchoring notable design projects from Harbour Island to Southern California.



Wicker truly inspires fealty bordering on obsession. But who can out-obsess Lee Radziwill? No one. The renowned socialite and interior designer left the world last year in—of all things—a casket woven exquisitely of wicker. So pour yourself a drink and get ready to explore the fabulous world of wicker! It's what Radziwill would want.









An Inside Look At How Wicker Is Made At England's Oldest Design Studio



Photo credit: Miguel Flores-Vianna

The traditional craft lives on in the U.K., thanks to Soane Britain.

The 10 Impossibly Chic Rooms That Elevated Wicker to Cult Status Among Designers

Photo credit: Patrick Cline

It's time to think beyond the porch.

These Are the 13 Most Iconic Wicker Chairs of All Time





Photo credit: Henry Clarke

From 19th-century garden essential to 21st-century power seat.

Read Now

You Might Also Like