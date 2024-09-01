Decorated wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos claims silver for 1st medal in Paris

Canada's Brent Lakatos, seen above on Saturday, raced to silver in the men's T53 400-metre final on Sunday at the Paris Paralympics. (Angela Burger/Canadian Paralympic Committee/Handout/The Canadian Press - image credit)

For the fourth consecutive Paralympics, Canadian Brent Lakatos is back on the podium.

The 44-year-old from Dorval, Que., scored silver in the men's T53 400-metre race on Sunday at the Stade de France, claiming his 12th career medal.

Lakatos cross the finish line in a season-best time of 47.24 seconds, behind Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo, who won gold at 46.77 seconds to beat the Canadian for the second straight Games.

American Brian Siemann took bronze at 47.84 seconds, a personal-best time.

Lakatos was competing one day after posting a seventh-place finish in a gruelling 5,000m that saw the top eight competitors bunched within two seconds of each other.

Now, he's back on the podium with a ninth career silver medal, to go with one gold and two bronze.

More to come