Decorate your yard with these festive holiday hailstones
Holiday hailstones - they're festive, affordable, and easy to make.
All you'll need is some food colouring, a bunch of balloons, and a positive attitude.
And the best part? This craft is easy enough for kids to try at home, with a little help from an adult.
Watch the video above to learn how to make your own set of holiday hailstones.
