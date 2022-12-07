Decorate your yard with these festive holiday hailstones

Holiday hailstones - they're festive, affordable, and easy to make.

All you'll need is some food colouring, a bunch of balloons, and a positive attitude.

And the best part? This craft is easy enough for kids to try at home, with a little help from an adult.

Watch the video above to learn how to make your own set of holiday hailstones.

