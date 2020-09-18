How To Decorate Your Rented Home Without Annoying Your Landlord

From the phenomenon of Selling Sunset to tablescapes taking over Instagram, houses and how they look are dominating cultural conversations currently. Hardly surprising, considering home is where the majority of us have spent nearly all of 2020. Many of us were inspired to spruce up our spaces in lockdown and thanks to the growing #HowIRent movement on Instagram, interior inspiration is no longer reserved for those who own their own property.

“I noticed that there was a lot of stigma around renters who were trying to make their homes look pretty. There seems to be this assumption that because you rent, you shouldn’t be investing in making a home feel like a home,” says Medina Grillo, the founder of the HowIRent video series, author of Home Sweet Rented Home: Transform Your Home Without Losing Your Deposit, and previous participant in R29’s Sweet Digs series.

Grillo’s video series showcases inspiring rental homes which have been transformed to their owners’ tastes with useful tricks that viewers can implement themselves. After all, for so many, buying a property is out of reach (two words: housing crisis). The community Grillo has created also questions the stigmas that come with renting, especially in a country like the UK where owning a house is positioned as an important life goal and marker of success.

On Instagram, the #HowIRent hashtag has garnered over 18,000 posts and a crop of influencers are leading the way with content dedicated to rental upgrades. While renting itself can often be a nightmare (difficult landlords and instability most notably), it can also provide an exciting interior challenge. Here, the women leading this movement share some of their top tips…

Don’t despair at a sad-looking bathroom

“Swap out the shower curtain for something fun, add plants (ferns work well) or try colourful bath mats and pretty display towels. You can also freshen up grout with grout pens, re-caulk areas around the sink and bath if the seal is looking a little grotty, switch the shower head or upgrade bath panels with removable wallpaper or vinyl fablon.”

