How to Decorate Your Home Like a Wes Anderson Movie

Few contemporary directors have a style as instantly recognizable as Wes Anderson’s. While his films have spanned locations ranging from Japan to pre-war Central Europe to 1960s New England, his style of production design is equal parts twee pop and French New Wave, with healthy doses of vintage upholstery thrown in for good measure. His is an attention to detail giving design lovers plenty to obsess over.

Anderson has a love for symmetry, geometric patterns, and muted versions of the primary colors. Shots are often monochromatic at first glance, but reveal rich color and texture variations upon a closer look. He likes to show handwritten notes and furniture that look like it could be found in that cool vintage store down the street, and if you’ve been wanting to mirror that decor, we rounded a bunch of items to buy while you count down the days until “The French Dispatch“ arrives this fall. Below, find a bunch of home goods that contain elements of Anderson’s trademark style. For more shopping guides check out best gifts for movie lovers and tips to turn your office into a creative sanctuary.



Remember rotary phones? This Wild Wood Rotary Phone looks like it could have sat in Edward Norton’s office at Camp Ivanhoe, ringing off the hook with urgent calls from distressed parents of missing Khaki Scouts. The shade of yellow is distinctly Anderson. It looks so cool, there’s no need to tell anyone if you don’t have a landline to plug it into.

Like many great Anderson props, this clock manages to find wry humor in its utilitarian nature. It only shows what is necessary to tell time, but the drab shade of green gives it a playful 1960s aesthetic. But time moves a little differently in Anderson’s world, so he could probably use in any number of decades.



With its charming mid-century design, the Vornado Vintage Junior Fans looks like it was pulled straight out of an Anderson film. The 10.1” x 11.4” fan features two speed settings and it’s ideal for apartment living and workspaces.



Just flashy enough to look like it could be a misguided display of wealth, just odd enough to catch your eye without distracting from the scene, and just unique enough to make audiences wonder where Anderson found it. It is very easy to picture Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, being served tea on this tray by a butler played by Jason Schwartzman.



If there’s one thing Wes Anderson loves, it’s symmetry and repetition. This three-layered bar cart could easily fit into an Anderson film, provided you fill it with bottles of obscure vintage absinthe, and slightly-chipped antique highball glasses. The Coral Cape Satin Gold Bar Car features silk-screened glass with a banana leaf abstract pattern on the middle shelf. If you’re looking for a wooden design try this mid-century bar cart from West Elm. Make it a set with a ribbed glass cocktail shaker and vintage inspired cocktail glasses.



A meticulous attention to detail is a hallmark of Anderson’s movies, so of course couches are important too. This vintage couch design is very on brand for the director, and you can get it in several colors including saddle, navy, and grey. It manages to be elegant while simultaneously looking like it could have been collecting dust in a penthouse for the past three decades. And it’ll look great with an area rug.



Let there be light. If you haven’t noticed, lamps are a big part of Anderson’s design aesthetic. This Retro Orange Glass Table Lamp stands out in any room it is in. If you’re going for a more rounded looks, then try the Hudson Table Lamp.



This mid-century inspired dresser is an investment piece. Design enthusiasts will fall in love with the natural wood silhouette with rounded bar pulls and dowel legs.



Leave this on your desk with an unsent, meticulously-worded goodbye letter to an old lover sticking out of it. Enough said.



Anderson loves to label things, and this bluntly-stamped cookie jar is reminiscent of the storybook aesthetic found on so many of his sets. If you want to feel like an indie film character with a wandering mind who needs to be reminded of where the cookies are stored in your own house, look no further.



With each passing film, Anderson’s production designs seem to become more and more ornate. This end table looks like it would blend perfectly into the scenery of “Hotel Chavalier.” Like any piece of Anderson-inspired furniture, it would do an excellent job of playing its small role in a larger design symphony. Pleasantly detailed for those looking at it, but so loud that it distracts from the rest of the room.

