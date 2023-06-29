Decomposing body discovered when deputies open barrel found at SC lake, coroner says

A decomposing human body was found stuffed in a barrel at Lake Thicketty in Upstate South Carolina, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The body was found shortly before noon Thursday, June 29, in the Macedonia Community near Gaffney, officials said in a news release. Gaffney is about 55 miles southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains. It appears the body had been in the container for a number of days,” Fowler said. “An autopsy will be performed to assist with the identification of the body and in determining how the person died.”

Details of how the barrel was discovered and who reported it to authorities were not released.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says it was located near the boat ramp off Trout View Road, a two-lane road that reaches a dead end at the lake.

“Investigators are tracking down numerous leads and information at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lake Thicketty is a 100-acre public fishing lake that is open 24 hours a day, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. It is largely surrounded by forest land, maps show.

