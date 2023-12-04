Decomposing Babies Found in Abandoned Gaza Hospital: Report

Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Video of an abandoned hospital in northern Gaza taken by a journalist appears to show the decaying bodies of several premature babies who had to be left behind as Israeli forces closed in on the facility earlier this month. The footage was shot by Emirati TV channel Al-Mashhad’s Mohammed Baalousha from inside the pediatric intensive care unit of al-Nasr Children’s Hospital during the weeklong ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, around two weeks after the hospital’s staff were told to leave. Both The Washington Post and NBC News obtained and reviewed the footage, which the Post said it had verified by comparing it to images of the facility from before the war. The video, which was partially blurred when aired by Al-Mashhad, showed the molding bodies of at least three of the five babies left behind, according to NBC. “A terrible and horrific scene,” Baalousha told the Post. Dr. Mustafa Al-Kahlot, the hospital’s director, told NBC that the babies, several of whom had been on oxygen machines, could not have been safely evacuated.

