Decoding Anthony Davis' awkward, head-scratching All-Star Media Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anthony Davis strolled into the Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday morning — notably, not wearing a sling on the shoulder he injured Thursday night — and took a seat in front of gathered media members. He then proceeded to take the convoluted and disjointed situation around last month’s botched trade request and his 2020 free agency and make it a whole lot cloudier.

Let’s try to decipher it all.

MORE: Pelicans have one choice to make with Anthony Davis

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Davis was asked about the list of teams that his agent, Rich Paul, had given to the Pelicans, teams he’d like to be traded to and with whom he’d be willing to sign a new contract. On that list: the Lakers, Knicks, Clippers and Bucks.

So, was this a real list?

"Whatever list that came out, that’s between my agent and the Pelicans," Davis said.

But, perhaps not willing to leave the impression that he was of a different opinion than his agent, he added, "It’s true."

So Davis’ session started with a confirmation that there was a list and that four teams were on it. Mark that down.

He was asked about the importance of market size in regards to his list, given that three of the four teams play in either Los Angeles or New York.

"Market doesn’t matter to me. I just want to win," Davis said. "Big market, small market, it doesn’t matter. My focus is on winning at this point in my career, wherever that may be."

The Bucks are 43-14, best record in the league. That’s winning, for sure. But the Clippers are 32-27, missed the playoffs last year and are clinging to the No. 8 slot in the West this season. The Lakers are 28-29, No. 10 in the West, and have not made the playoffs since 2013. The Knicks? An 11-47 record and also out of the postseason since 2013.

Story continues

Asked about the Knicks, Davis said, "Great franchise. Playing in obviously the Garden, the city. But also, Milwaukee is on that list, too. So, I mean, it doesn’t matter about big market, small market. It’s about winning for me."

MORE: Kareem, Barkley and Shaq sound off on Davis

Except that, if the list that Davis confirmed as "true" is really true, then it’s not about winning. It may be about joining up with some other free agent to see if some winning could possibly be done, but it’s not about a track record of winning, nor about teams that are set up to win quickly.

How do you trust a guy who calls the Knicks a "great franchise?"

From there, Davis’ session got spookier. He was asked about the Celtics, who have long coveted Davis as a trade target, but were conspicuously left off the list, the one that Davis declared to be true.

Davis: "They are on my list."

Wait, what?

Davis: "I never said Boston wasn’t on my list."

He repeated this four times to a Boston reporter trying to figure out what on Earth was going on.

So the Lakers-Knicks-Clippers-Bucks list is true, Davis said. He wants to win, Davis said, even though only one of those teams is currently any good. And now here he was, adding the fact that Boston is on his list, even though there are four teams on the list and none are the Celtics.

Heck, Davis later added, everyone is on the list. Yes, all 29 teams besides the Pelicans. Memo to Hawks front office: Get your offers ready.

"All 29 other teams are on my list."



Anthony Davis says he does not have a preferred destination#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fyCIxtLdYX



— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 16, 2019

TRADE DEADLINE OF ANGER:

Move by Knicks, non-move by Lakers leave trail of resentment



The best way to read this situation is with the understanding that Davis is under contract next year and that the Pelicans can, by rule, trade him anywhere they want. Boston, Portland, Phoenix, Miami — any corner of the NBA. In that respect, there are 29 teams on his list because Davis can’t control that.

But the Lakers-Knicks-Clippers-Bucks list is the super-secret list that was quickly leaked to the media and represents the teams for whom Paul wants Davis to play. Everyone’s on the list of teams he’d be willing to be traded to, but he could make things difficult for any of the 25 teams that are not in LA, Manhattan or Milwaukee.

Davis did not say that directly. But he did say this, when asked what would happen if he was traded to a team outside the core four on the list: "I’m gonna go play for that team. I have no control over that. My job is to play basketball no matter where I am when that time comes.

"I’m going to be a free agent in 2020, and I’m going to test free agency. But no matter where I get traded, I just want to play basketball."

In the meantime, he said he intends to continue playing for the Pelicans, even as his relationship with the team has crumbled. Davis left the arena with Paul when he suffered a slight shoulder injury this week, a move that infuriated coach Alvin Gentry and may have spurred owner Gayle Benson to fire embattled GM Dell Demps.

He knew there was a high probability of awkwardness once the trade deadline passed and he was not moved.

"I had a plan," Davis said, "and had steps to follow that plan. I did what I was supposed to do. Obviously I knew there was a chance it wasn’t going to happen because the Pelicans had to make that decision. But I followed that plan.

"Like I said, nothing happened. I’m still here. I am playing basketball through the end of the season."

And what about the folks who root for Team No. 30, his current team, the Pelicans? Well, Davis had some comfort to offer them.

"I will always have love for the city of New Orleans," Davis said. "Obviously when that time comes, I am going to definitely have a heartwarming message for them and put it out there on Instagram like everybody else do."