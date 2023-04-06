How to decode an online property listing: the price drops, key words and trick photos to look out for

Save yourself from futile viewings by being able to read between the lines of a property listing (Shutterstock / fizkes)

There’s no true substitute for a nose around in person, but approaching property listings armed with a little know-how — and a healthy dose of cynicism — can save you from futile viewings.

Naturally, agents will want to present a property in the best possible light, and an appealing ad is the key to getting potential buyers through the door (reality be damned).

We asked four buying agents to break down a typical listing, from decoding price reductions to spotting photo trickery.

Signs that a seller wants a quick sale

“Watch out for multiple agents listing the same property online,” says Emma Fildes, founder of Brick Weaver. “Do all three agents need to be advertising on the portals? This scatter-gun approach looks desperate and suggests a seller can’t wait to get it sold”.

Though it’s hardly an exact science, the style of a property might suggest a probate sale, when a homeowner dies without a clear will. Dated carpets and wallpaper are the best indication. “The seller will want to sell to someone who can complete as soon as probate is through.”

An empty apartment suggests it was previously a letting, she adds, which may work to your advantage. “The landlord isn’t earning anything from it now but they will still be paying council tax, so will be keen to sell before the Capital Gains Tax allowance is slashed in April.”

In contrast, a home shot in summer that arrives on the market in the depths of winter suggests a seller with time to weigh up offers.

“It’s a tell-tale sign of how motivated the vendor is,” says Will Langmead of Middleton Advisors. “Waiting until it’s looking its best is a luxury that not all sellers can afford.”

Puzzling out price reductions

“Reductions indicate overly optimistic pricing, either driven by the agent to get the listing or a seller with bigger ideas. Now reality has kicked in and they need to shift it. Multiple price reductions suggest desperation, so it could be a good time to pounce,” suggests Fildes.

“The property that has gone down in price and then back up again suggests the seller and agent don’t agree and it’s going to be an absolute mess of a sale.” Use the Property Log Google Chrome extension to track changes.

Occasionally agents will omit the price, which could filter out potential competition. “Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and ask them,” says Guy Meacock of Prime Purchase.

Does the photography show the whole picture?

Image manipulation is a powerful tool in the estate agent’s arsenal. “A wide angle lens is one of the oldest tricks in the book, though thankfully less common now,” says Fildes. She recommends checking door frames for curvature or distortion.

Shooting with the lights on usually indicates a dark home, so look for a tell-tale glow where they might have been cropped out.

Always clock the order before you scroll. “Agents refresh portal listings by moving pictures around, so if they lead with the bathroom you know they’ve done a circuit,” says Fildes.

“Typically, if there is anything that would deter someone from viewing because it doesn’t photograph well, it’s excluded. Bad bathrooms often don’t even make the cut.” Agents will often jump straight into the internal photos if the property’s approach does not match the quality of the interiors, adds Langmead.

Meacock points out that some key features are rarely photographed. “If a flat seems to be great value, quite often it’s because there isn’t a lift. Many great flats in London don’t have them.”

Anyone seduced by a stylish interior would do well to take a step back, he adds. “Remember that photographs are a moment in time and of limited use as they only tell you so much – not about the flight path overhead, the noisy neighbours or the loud road at the front of the property.”

To get the broadest picture possible, he recommends asking the agent if you can see the full set of photos that were taken, and checking if there’s a video.

Location, location, location

“Always check the online map and aerial photos,” says Jess Simpson of Jess Simpson Property Search. “Proximity to a main road, railway line, a neighbouring commercial premises or nearby pylons can all have an impact on value and your enjoyment of the property. It’s amazing what a well-angled photograph can exclude”.

“The language used in a listing can also be a bit of a giveaway – ‘great connections’, ‘conveniently located’ and ‘easily accessible’ can all be shorthand for ‘located on a busy road’”.

New home brochures are notorious for painting an idyllic picture of local life, says Meacock: “Some include pictures of landmarks which are miles away from the property.” Check distances to local shops, parks and other amenities yourself.

Views from inside the home are hard to obscure, but certain outlooks may have been omitted. And frosted windows, anywhere other than a bathroom? You might be too close for comfort with neighbours, warns Fildes.

Always take technical info with a pinch of salt

“Don’t rely on floor plans and in particular don’t trust the compass points, as these are often totally and utterly wrong. If you do view, use the compass tool on your phone,” says Meacock.

Simpson has seen some “fairly extreme” measures used in order to make unsold houses appear fresh. “That includes changing the name of the property!”