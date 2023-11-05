Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at EZZ Life Science Holdings' (ASX:EZZ) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on EZZ Life Science Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EZZ Life Science Holdings is:

25% = AU$3.6m ÷ AU$15m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

EZZ Life Science Holdings' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that EZZ Life Science Holdings has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for EZZ Life Science Holdings' moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared EZZ Life Science Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 27% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if EZZ Life Science Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is EZZ Life Science Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

EZZ Life Science Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 11%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 89% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

While EZZ Life Science Holdings has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with EZZ Life Science Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for EZZ Life Science Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

