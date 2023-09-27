Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)?

With its stock down 7.6% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Perseus Mining's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Perseus Mining is:

22% = AU$477m ÷ AU$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.22.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Perseus Mining's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Perseus Mining has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Perseus Mining's exceptional 60% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Perseus Mining's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 25%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Perseus Mining fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Perseus Mining Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Perseus Mining has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 11%, meaning that it has the remaining 89% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While Perseus Mining has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 14% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 8.3% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Perseus Mining's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

