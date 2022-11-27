Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Briscoe Group's (NZSE:BGP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.6% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Briscoe Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Briscoe Group is:

29% = NZ$86m ÷ NZ$298m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.29.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Briscoe Group's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that Briscoe Group has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Briscoe Group's moderate 9.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Briscoe Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is BGP fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Briscoe Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Briscoe Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 62%, meaning that it is left with only 38% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Briscoe Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 69% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 28%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Briscoe Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Briscoe Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

