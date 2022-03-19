Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZSE:AFT)?

AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZSE:AFT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on AFT Pharmaceuticals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AFT Pharmaceuticals is:

26% = NZ$11m ÷ NZ$41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of AFT Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, AFT Pharmaceuticals has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, AFT Pharmaceuticals' exceptional 64% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing AFT Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 64% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is AFT Pharmaceuticals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is AFT Pharmaceuticals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

AFT Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with AFT Pharmaceuticals' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

