Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)?

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.3%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Take-Two Interactive Software's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Take-Two Interactive Software is:

16% = US$474m ÷ US$2.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Take-Two Interactive Software's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Take-Two Interactive Software's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 57% seen over the past five years by Take-Two Interactive Software. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Take-Two Interactive Software's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 41%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is TTWO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Take-Two Interactive Software's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

