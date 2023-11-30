Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)?

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Andlauer Healthcare Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Andlauer Healthcare Group is:

14% = CA$67m ÷ CA$474m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Andlauer Healthcare Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Andlauer Healthcare Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Andlauer Healthcare Group's exceptional 28% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Andlauer Healthcare Group compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 6.7% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AND fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Andlauer Healthcare Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Andlauer Healthcare Group's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 15% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (85%) of its profits. So it looks like Andlauer Healthcare Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Andlauer Healthcare Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 23% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Andlauer Healthcare Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Andlauer Healthcare Group.

