Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Globex Mining Enterprises' (TSE:GMX) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.2% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Globex Mining Enterprises' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Globex Mining Enterprises

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Globex Mining Enterprises is:

58% = CA$6.9m ÷ CA$12m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.58 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Globex Mining Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 58% ROE

To begin with, Globex Mining Enterprises has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Globex Mining Enterprises' considerable five year net income growth of 57% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Globex Mining Enterprises' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 32% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Globex Mining Enterprises fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Globex Mining Enterprises Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?





Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Globex Mining Enterprises' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Globex Mining Enterprises.

Story continues