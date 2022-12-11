Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)?

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) has had a rough week with its share price down 3.9%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Richelieu Hardware's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Richelieu Hardware is:

22% = CA$169m ÷ CA$777m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Richelieu Hardware's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that Richelieu Hardware has an impressive ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 22% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 21% net income growth seen by Richelieu Hardware over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared Richelieu Hardware's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 35% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Richelieu Hardware fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Richelieu Hardware Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Richelieu Hardware has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 14%, meaning that it has the remaining 86% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Richelieu Hardware is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Richelieu Hardware has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 24% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 15% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Richelieu Hardware's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

