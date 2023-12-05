Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)?

With its stock down 5.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Innovative Solutions and Support's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innovative Solutions and Support is:

14% = US$5.0m ÷ US$36m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Innovative Solutions and Support's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Innovative Solutions and Support's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Innovative Solutions and Support's significant 49% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Innovative Solutions and Support's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 4.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Innovative Solutions and Support's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Innovative Solutions and Support Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Innovative Solutions and Support doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Innovative Solutions and Support's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Innovative Solutions and Support.

