Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at ZTO Express (Cayman)'s (NYSE:ZTO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.1% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ZTO Express (Cayman) is:

15% = CN¥8.2b ÷ CN¥56b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ZTO Express (Cayman)'s Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 10% seen over the past five years by ZTO Express (Cayman).

As a next step, we compared ZTO Express (Cayman)'s net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 20% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is ZTO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ZTO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with ZTO Express (Cayman)'s performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

