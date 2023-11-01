Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Calnex Solutions' (LON:CLX) recent performance, when its stock has declined 59% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Calnex Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Calnex Solutions is:

22% = UK£5.9m ÷ UK£27m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Calnex Solutions' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Calnex Solutions has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 14% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 31% net income growth seen by Calnex Solutions over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Calnex Solutions' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Calnex Solutions fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Calnex Solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Calnex Solutions' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 14% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (86%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While Calnex Solutions has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 48% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Calnex Solutions' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

