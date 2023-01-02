Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Mensch und Maschine Software SE (ETR:MUM)?

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Mensch und Maschine Software (ETR:MUM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mensch und Maschine Software's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mensch und Maschine Software is:

36% = €28m ÷ €79m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.36 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Mensch und Maschine Software's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Mensch und Maschine Software has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Mensch und Maschine Software's considerable five year net income growth of 21% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Mensch und Maschine Software's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MUM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Mensch und Maschine Software Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mensch und Maschine Software's significant three-year median payout ratio of 83% (where it is retaining only 17% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Besides, Mensch und Maschine Software has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 77% of its profits over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Mensch und Maschine Software's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Mensch und Maschine Software's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

