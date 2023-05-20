Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Kein Hing International Berhad (KLSE:KEINHIN)?

Kein Hing International Berhad (KLSE:KEINHIN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 55%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kein Hing International Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kein Hing International Berhad is:

16% = RM28m ÷ RM171m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kein Hing International Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Kein Hing International Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Kein Hing International Berhad's significant 53% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Kein Hing International Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Kein Hing International Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kein Hing International Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kein Hing International Berhad's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 9.2% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (91%) of its profits. So it looks like Kein Hing International Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Kein Hing International Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Kein Hing International Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Kein Hing International Berhad.

