Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lifestyle Communities' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lifestyle Communities is:

18% = AU$87m ÷ AU$474m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Lifestyle Communities' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Lifestyle Communities seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Lifestyle Communities' decent 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Lifestyle Communities' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 4.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Lifestyle Communities fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Lifestyle Communities Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Lifestyle Communities' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 13% (implying that it retains 87% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Lifestyle Communities has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 17% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Lifestyle Communities' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

