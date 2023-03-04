Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Nufarm's (ASX:NUF) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.0% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Nufarm's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nufarm is:

5.0% = AU$107m ÷ AU$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.05.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Nufarm's Earnings Growth And 5.0% ROE

On the face of it, Nufarm's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 7.3% either. As a result, Nufarm reported a very low income growth of 3.4% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Nufarm's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 3.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is NUF fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Nufarm Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 32% (implying that the company retains the remaining 68% of its income), Nufarm's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Nufarm has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 32%. However, Nufarm's ROE is predicted to rise to 7.6% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Nufarm certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

