Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC)?

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) has had a rough month with its share price down 26%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Concurrent Technologies' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Concurrent Technologies is:

12% = UK£2.8m ÷ UK£24m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Concurrent Technologies' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Concurrent Technologies seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Concurrent Technologies' decent returns aren't reflected in Concurrent Technologies'mediocre five year net income growth average of 2.4%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Concurrent Technologies' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 10% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Concurrent Technologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Concurrent Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 61% (that is, the company retains only 39% of its income) over the past three years for Concurrent Technologies suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Concurrent Technologies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 38% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Concurrent Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

