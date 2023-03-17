Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Centamin plc (LON:CEY)?

Centamin (LON:CEY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.3%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Centamin's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Centamin is:

9.5% = US$124m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Centamin's Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

To start with, Centamin's ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 14% does temper our expectations. However, the moderate 8.7% net income growth seen by Centamin over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Centamin's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CEY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CEY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Centamin Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 81% (or a retention ratio of 19%) for Centamin suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Centamin has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 113% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 6.3% over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Centamin certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely achieved by the company reinvesting its earnings at a decent rate of return. Still, its earnings retention is quite low, so we wonder if the company's growth could be higher, were it to pay out less dividends and retain more of its profits? Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

