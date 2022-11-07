Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad (KLSE:HIGHTEC)?

With its stock down 7.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad (KLSE:HIGHTEC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad is:

9.1% = RM11m ÷ RM119m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad's net income grew significantly at a rate of 31% over the last five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is HIGHTEC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad is 36%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 64%. So it seems that Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

