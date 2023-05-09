Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Amtel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMTEL)?

With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Amtel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMTEL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Amtel Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Amtel Holdings Berhad is:

3.8% = RM2.6m ÷ RM68m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Amtel Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.8% ROE

It is hard to argue that Amtel Holdings Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Amtel Holdings Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 23% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Amtel Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Amtel Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Amtel Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Amtel Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Amtel Holdings Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Amtel Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

