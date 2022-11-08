Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV)?

MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on MMS Ventures Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MMS Ventures Berhad is:

16% = RM12m ÷ RM72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.16.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of MMS Ventures Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, MMS Ventures Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. As you might expect, the 27% net income decline reported by MMS Ventures Berhad is a bit of a surprise. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared MMS Ventures Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 3.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is MMS Ventures Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is MMS Ventures Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

MMS Ventures Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%). The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for MMS Ventures Berhad.

In addition, MMS Ventures Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of eight years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like MMS Ventures Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on MMS Ventures Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

