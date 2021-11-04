Declaration of number of voting rights

AIR FRANCE - KLM

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date

Number of shares

Total number of voting rights



31/10/2021

642,634,034

Theoretical number of voting rights1:

867,730,728


1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories