Declaration of number of voting rights
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).
Date
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights
31/05/2021
642,634,034
Theoretical number of voting rights1:
860,617,537
1 Our theoretical number of voting rights includes all the voting rights, including the double voting rights
