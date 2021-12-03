Information

December 3, 2021

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 November 2021

Date Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting rights2 30/11/2021 186 896 376 186 896 376

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723

2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

