Declan Rice works on fitness as Arsenal fans wait on transfer confirmation

Declan Rice has made a head start on his pre-season preparations as he waits for his move to Arsenal to go through.

The West Ham captain is expected to complete a £105million move across London this week before joining his new team-mates on a flight out to the USA for the club's pre-season tour.

Rice underwent a medical last week, along with fellow incoming Gunners signing Jurrien Timber, despite being allowed additional time off after the Hammers' Europa Conference League in late May and England's Euro 2024 qualifiers the following month, after the domestic season concluded.

But the midfielder is not in the mood to rest during his supposed time off and was back at The Campus training centre in Portugal to keep his fitness ticking over.

He posted a picture of himself being put through various training drills in Portugal with the caption "back at it" and a battery emoji.

Rice knows The Campus well, having spent time there with West Ham just six weeks ago before the Europa Conference League final.